Zoo Media Offers a Great Approach to Advertising and Sponsorship

Digital signs that help bring in revenue and fan interaction to zoos and aquariums.

Gainesville, FL, July 24, 2020 --(



Digital Signage Makes Way for More Effective Promotion Opportunities



Zoo Media, a marketing agency that brings new and creative ideas to the forefront of the outdoor entertainment industry, is releasing new branded products that can better serve the needs of zoos and their visitors.



The zoos are preparing to show off a promotional method that’s revolutionizing the game of advertising in zoos. The implementation of digital signage positions Zoo Media as a valuable marketer in the space; this new addition will allow the zoos to increase web traffic, sell more outdoor products, and improve fan interaction.



Zoo Media has a detailed plan in place to advertise in zoos and aquariums, around the globe by enhancing the visitor experience by being smart innovative venues. By introducing and using new technologies to promote, educate, manage conservation, and offer unique corporate sponsorship, Zoo Media is a valuable strategic partner. Zoo Media uses Exterior Digital Signs, Video Boards, LED Ribbon Displays, Digital Menu Boards, Zoo Displays, In Zoo TV Network, Video Walls, and LED Lighting to get attention from the customer from all different angles. These different digital ads engage the customer and help to gain and retain them.



Zoo Media has free consultations for five years on its products when under contract, in four main areas of business development. This gives the consumer good insight into what they should expect to be paying for the product, and what they should expect to be getting at that price.



If you would like more info about digital signage plans and pricing, please call (323)-255-1212 or email DanK@SportsMedia.net



Jordan Bryant

904-263-7368



https://www.sportsmedia.net/



