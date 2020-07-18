Mia for Jewel Couture Launches Online Partner Program Helping Retailers to Sell Online

Jewel Couture LLC is pleased to announce the launch of a new program to partner with jewelry retailers, helping them to sell online. Jewel Couture provides the inventory, branding and powerful online presence to assist retailers market to their customers through a rich program of social media engagement personally targeted to their clients, including Instagram and Facebook Live events and contests and powerful, proven enewsletter campaigns.

Fleetwood, NC, July 18, 2020 --(



For more information and to get started, contact info@jeweljewel.com or 336 329 9341. Jewel Couture LLC exhibits at all the major national trade shows. MIA Katrin for Jewel Couture's award-winning Collections are featured in over 100 top stores nationally and have been chosen by Hollywood A-Listers. MIA is a regular Byline columnist at The Retail Jeweler Magazine and Souther Jewelry News. She regularly speaks at national conferences such as AGTA GemFair Tucson and AGS Conclave. Fleetwood, NC, July 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jewel Couture LLC is pleased to announce the launch of a new program to partner with jewelry retailers, helping them to sell online. Jewel Couture provides the inventory, branding and powerful online presence to assist retailers market to their customers through a rich program of social media engagement personally targeted to their clients, including Instagram and Facebook Live events and contests and powerful, proven enewsletter campaigns. Retailers can choose from a range of options, offering different levels of assistance and engagement. It is very easy and fast to get started. Now is a perfect time to sell online, to help keep everyone safe and continue boosting the economy.For more information and to get started, contact info@jeweljewel.com or 336 329 9341. Jewel Couture LLC exhibits at all the major national trade shows. MIA Katrin for Jewel Couture's award-winning Collections are featured in over 100 top stores nationally and have been chosen by Hollywood A-Listers. MIA is a regular Byline columnist at The Retail Jeweler Magazine and Souther Jewelry News. She regularly speaks at national conferences such as AGTA GemFair Tucson and AGS Conclave.