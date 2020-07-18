Mia for Jewel Couture Launches Online Partner Program Helping Retailers to Sell Online

Fleetwood, NC, July 18, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Jewel Couture LLC is pleased to announce the launch of a new program to partner with jewelry retailers, helping them to sell online. Jewel Couture provides the inventory, branding and powerful online presence to assist retailers market to their customers through a rich program of social media engagement personally targeted to their clients, including Instagram and Facebook Live events and contests and powerful, proven enewsletter campaigns. Retailers can choose from a range of options, offering different levels of assistance and engagement. It is very easy and fast to get started. Now is a perfect time to sell online, to help keep everyone safe and continue boosting the economy.
For more information and to get started, contact info@jeweljewel.com or 336 329 9341. Jewel Couture LLC exhibits at all the major national trade shows. MIA Katrin for Jewel Couture's award-winning Collections are featured in over 100 top stores nationally and have been chosen by Hollywood A-Listers. MIA is a regular Byline columnist at The Retail Jeweler Magazine and Souther Jewelry News. She regularly speaks at national conferences such as AGTA GemFair Tucson and AGS Conclave.