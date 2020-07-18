Future Electronics Features Silex Technology SX-NEWAH Evaluation Kit

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring a new Silex Technology evaluation kit in the latest issue of Sense Connect Control.

Pointe Claire, Canada, July 18, 2020



Silex Technology's SX-NEWAH-US module is the industry's first 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow module to operate in the Sub 1Gz license-exempt band that allows secure connection to smart devices over long distances using minimal power. Testing the SX-NEWAH-US module can easily be accomplished using the SX-NEWAH-EVK-US Evaluation Kit, enabling you to uncover the benefits of using 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow technology.



To set up the SX-NEWAH-EVK, use the SX-NEWAH-US module and interface board to connect the evaluation kit with the Raspberry-Pi development board, and begin developing and designing hardware for your 802.11ah IoT application.



An "out of the box" solution, the SX-NEWAH-EVK-US comes with everything you need to get your evaluation up and running, including:



- SX-NEWAH-EVK (Module installed)



- Antenna for the SX-NEWAH-US



- AC Adaptor for the SX-NEWAH-EVK-US



- Raspberry Pi 3 Module B



- AC Adaptor for Raspberry Pi (5V/3A or higher)



- Micro SD card (Pre-loaded with Evaluation Software)



Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new sensing and connectivity solutions.



Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of Sense Connect Control newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Pointe Claire, Canada, July 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Silex Technology SX-NEWAH-EVK-US Evaluation Kit in their latest e-newsletter, Sense Connect Control.

Silex Technology's SX-NEWAH-US module is the industry's first 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow module to operate in the Sub 1Gz license-exempt band that allows secure connection to smart devices over long distances using minimal power. Testing the SX-NEWAH-US module can easily be accomplished using the SX-NEWAH-EVK-US Evaluation Kit, enabling you to uncover the benefits of using 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow technology.

To set up the SX-NEWAH-EVK, use the SX-NEWAH-US module and interface board to connect the evaluation kit with the Raspberry-Pi development board, and begin developing and designing hardware for your 802.11ah IoT application.

An "out of the box" solution, the SX-NEWAH-EVK-US comes with everything you need to get your evaluation up and running, including:

- SX-NEWAH-EVK (Module installed)
- Antenna for the SX-NEWAH-US
- AC Adaptor for the SX-NEWAH-EVK-US
- Raspberry Pi 3 Module B
- AC Adaptor for Raspberry Pi (5V/3A or higher)
- Micro SD card (Pre-loaded with Evaluation Software)

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



