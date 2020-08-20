New Garden Frames by AKVIS: Perfect Place for Your Precious Memories

AKVIS announces the launch of the new frame collection, the Garden Pack, with a hundred templates, 50 horizontal and 50 vertical, for decorating photos. The ready-made frames are designed by professional graphic artists to be easily applied with AKVIS programs.

Perm, Russia, August 20, 2020 --(



The recently released Garden Pack offers 100 high-quality picture frames, from simple to sensational, from hand-drawn to photorealistic, embellished with gorgeous garden designs.



The new AKVIS frame collection presents exquisite ready to use patterns for every taste, creatively decorated with beautiful flowers, juicy fruits and berries, vintage garden tools and wooden baskets, garden gnomes and other figurines, handmade pieces and ornaments. The colorful summer frames will add warmth and freshness to pictures.



Fashionable and trendy photo frames are indispensable for photographs of weddings, engagements, birthdays, and other precious events, for pictures of growing kids and pets, for any family photos. They will also serve as an elegant complement to promo images and flyers.



AKVIS offers a wide range of themed frame packs divided into different categories: Hobbies & Interests, Styles & Trends, Holidays & Events, Four Seasons, Family, Countries, and Free Frames.



The AKVIS frame collections can be used with the AKVIS Frames freeware and AKVIS ArtSuite program, on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit, and Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.



The new picture frame pack sells for $17.00. For more information, explore the official website akvis.com.



AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products for Windows and Mac. Perm, Russia, August 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Decorating photos with frames is always a good idea. Frames bring special beauty, charm, and aesthetic value to your pictures and change their mood.The recently released Garden Pack offers 100 high-quality picture frames, from simple to sensational, from hand-drawn to photorealistic, embellished with gorgeous garden designs.The new AKVIS frame collection presents exquisite ready to use patterns for every taste, creatively decorated with beautiful flowers, juicy fruits and berries, vintage garden tools and wooden baskets, garden gnomes and other figurines, handmade pieces and ornaments. The colorful summer frames will add warmth and freshness to pictures.Fashionable and trendy photo frames are indispensable for photographs of weddings, engagements, birthdays, and other precious events, for pictures of growing kids and pets, for any family photos. They will also serve as an elegant complement to promo images and flyers.AKVIS offers a wide range of themed frame packs divided into different categories: Hobbies & Interests, Styles & Trends, Holidays & Events, Four Seasons, Family, Countries, and Free Frames.The AKVIS frame collections can be used with the AKVIS Frames freeware and AKVIS ArtSuite program, on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit, and Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.The new picture frame pack sells for $17.00. For more information, explore the official website akvis.com.AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products for Windows and Mac.