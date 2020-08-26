Data Integration in the Healthcare Industry: How InSync is Revolutionising the Healthcare Sector

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

APPSeCONNECT data integration for the healthcare industry is based on hands-on working experience with hundreds of healthcare organizations. By providing tools that connect various cloud data sources, on-premise/legacy systems, and hybrid solutions, APPSeCONNECT accelerates the digital transformation process in the healthcare industry and caters to the growing need for innovation and data management in the market. Kolkata, India, August 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Global digitalization has been growing extensively and the world economy today is full of digital data. Seamless integration of various applications is necessary and it becomes even more important in the healthcare sector. The rise of the amount of public data generated in the healthcare sector poses a challenge in terms of the maintenance of such vast data. So what does data integration mean in the healthcare sector?Data in the healthcare sector until now has been messy and difficult to extract. This data is extremely crucial since it helps in identifying effective strategies to eliminate inadequate care. Therefore, with the rise in financial and medical policies, the increased importance of data management and time constraints, integrations should be such that it ensures protection of a patient’s information but at the same time it should ensure effective use of the data in real-time. iPaaS is one such software which ensures the real-time integration of various applications of a business to get hold of required records efficiently.Now, why is data integration this crucial? As the customer base keeps increasing, the load of information also increases. This data is contributed by using electronic medical records, data generation through mobile apps, telemedicine technologies, online services, etc. To add on to this challenge is the problem of the core legacy systems which causes delays in extracting data as well as makes the data complicated. It is also important to note that various healthcare applications used do not interact with each other.Thus, all data needs to be stored at a single platform. APPSeCONNECT can help one in connecting various applications and information, data, and technologies, as well as provide a singular platform for storing and accessing information which in turn can help in automating critical processes.Here are a few challenges that exist in the healthcare sector:Medical errors: Due to the presence of a hefty amount of information, information might get entered incorrectly.Vast information: It becomes difficult to consolidate vast information which could cause errors in the future.Cybersecurity: Hackers are often attracted to the confidential information present in the database.Compatibility: It is a challenge to integrate the cloud service provider with the existing software which leads to glitches in the system.Here are the benefits of data integration in the healthcare sector:Adaptability: Customers are easily able to adapt due to the flexible data management system.Affordable: Data integration is affordable and can be created using existing resources.Real-time Integration: Information gets integrated as soon as it is entered into the system.APPSeCONNECT data integration for the healthcare industry is based on hands-on working experience with hundreds of healthcare organizations. By providing tools that connect various cloud data sources, on-premise/legacy systems, and hybrid solutions, APPSeCONNECT accelerates the digital transformation process in the healthcare industry and caters to the growing need for innovation and data management in the market. Contact Information InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.

Nandini Agarwala

+91 9874600250



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



