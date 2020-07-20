Novel Platforms in Ocular Drug Delivery Workshop

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Dr. Thakur Raghu Raj Singh from Queen’s University Belfast will lead the post conference workshop on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

London, United Kingdom, July 20, 2020 --(



Those who register by September 30 will save £100 with the early bird discount: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prcom2



Workshop will be on "Novel Platforms in Ocular Drug Delivery." Hosted by Dr. Thakur Raghu Raj Singh, Reader in Pharmaceutics, Queen’s University Belfast.



In this workshop, challenges associated with different delivery systems and routes of administration will be explored. The benefits and challenges in the design of long-acting (LA) drug delivery systems will be analysed. In this session there will be tangible examples of both ocular and non-ocular LA technologies that have been successfully launched on the market. Finally, it will focus on the design space of LA technologies for small molecules vs. biologics and the applicability of devices in the delivery of LA formulations.



By attending, delegates will learn current unmet medical needs in the treatment of ocular diseases. They will be able to discuss current LA products on the market by analysing both ocular and non-ocular technologies. Also discuss challenges in the design of a LA ocular drug delivery technology for small vs large molecules. Attendees will be able to learn the role of devices in the delivery of LA drug delivery systems and review novel LA technologies under development.



About the workshop leader

Dr Raj Thakur is a Reader in Pharmaceutics at the School of Pharmacy (SoP), QUB and is the Founder, CTO and Director of Re-Vana Therapeutics. His research interest is in the design and physicochemical characterisation of advanced long-acting biodegradable drug delivery systems including minimally invasive medical devices for localised drug delivery. He is the Chair for Ocular Drug Delivery (OcDD) Focus Group supported by the mission of Controlled Release Society (CRS). He has authored over 160 scientific publications, including 60 full papers, 10 book chapters, five textbooks, several invited talks in national and international conferences and patents.



Interested parties can learn more about the workshop and full agenda by visiting: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prcom2



Ophthalmic Drugs Conference

23rd -24th November 2020

#OphthalmicDrugs



For exclusive tailored sponsorship packages contact: Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088.



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prcom2



