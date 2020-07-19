Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jumo Health Press Release

Receive press releases from Jumo Health: By Email RSS Feeds: Jumo Health Launches COVID-19 Resource Center as Pandemic Continues to Hit US, Lack of Health Literacy Becomes Apparent

Jumo Health launches COVID-19 resource center, partners with trusted education providers, and readies massive distribution to hospitals.

New York, NY, July 19, 2020 --(



“Our goal at Jumo Health is always to be of service to our community,” said Kevin Aniskovich, President and CEO and Jumo Health. “Ensuring people have access to the tools and resources that break down complex medical information in ways they can understand is baked into our corporate DNA. Our approach to educating around the COVID-19 pandemic is no different. This resource center provides access to relatable information as a respite from the overwhelming amount of published opinions available online. We are thankful to our partners at Health Nuts Media for their collaboration in expanding the library of available resources at this time to serve the greater good,” concluded Aniskovich.



Getting into the Hands that Need it Most

Only 10% of the population is considered health literate with more than half of US adults reading at or below an 8th grade level. With most health care resources written, on average, at an 11th grade level, Jumo Health has taken steps to marry the visual with the verbal to explain information in ways people can understand. To further this commitment, Jumo Health will be providing these newly released COVID-19, hygiene, and other related resources to hundreds of hospitals at no cost.



The COVID-19 Resource Center includes printable infographics and one-pagers about COVID-19 and viral spread, digital comic books, digital and analog activities for children at home, and other helpful information. In partnership with Health Nuts Media, the Resource Center also includes a collection of 2D animated videos for both children and adults to better understand COVID-19 and hygiene basics.



"The COVID-19 pandemic will likely be the biggest health story of our lives, and the impact on the mental, physical, and emotional health of our children should not be underestimated. To beat back the dangerous world of misinformation, we want to deliver vetted, but easy-to-digest information to help them - and to help keep everyone safe," said Dr. Gregg Alexander, Chief Medical Officer of Health Nuts Media.



To access the COVID-19 Resource Center, visit: www.JumoHealth.com/COVID-19



About Health Nuts Media

Health Nuts Media (HNM) specializes in understanding the barriers and facilitators of successful communication, using animation and narrative storytelling to engage, educate, and empower patients and staff alike. The human brain is a story processor, not a data processor; that's why HNM uses the power of story to create highly entertaining "teachable moments" that are Seriously Fun!



Health Nuts Media.com



About Jumo Health

Jumo Health develops age appropriate, educational resources for patients and their care circle for use throughout their medical journey.



By working with providers, manufacturers, and advocacy groups, we ensure our resources are available at the moment of diagnosis, during a treatment regimen, or while participating in a clinical trial. With the belief that an informed patient is a compliant patient, Jumo Health designs practical solutions using popular mediums. With experience providing resources to more than 70 countries in 80 languages, covering more than 200 topics, our mixed media solutions range from comic books to animated videos, are evidence based and peer reviewed, and pay careful attention to health literacy and reading comprehension barriers.



JumoHealth.com New York, NY, July 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As confusion surrounding the virus continues to compound, Jumo Health, the global provider of age appropriate, personalized health care resources, announced today that it has launched an online destination for trusted, health care resources related to COVID-19 and general health and hygiene topics. Available at JumoHealth.com/COVID-19, the resource center includes information from trusted sources such as Health Nuts Media and underscores Jumo Health’s commitment to provide evidence based information that educates, engages, and enables patients to understand and act upon physician instructions.“Our goal at Jumo Health is always to be of service to our community,” said Kevin Aniskovich, President and CEO and Jumo Health. “Ensuring people have access to the tools and resources that break down complex medical information in ways they can understand is baked into our corporate DNA. Our approach to educating around the COVID-19 pandemic is no different. This resource center provides access to relatable information as a respite from the overwhelming amount of published opinions available online. We are thankful to our partners at Health Nuts Media for their collaboration in expanding the library of available resources at this time to serve the greater good,” concluded Aniskovich.Getting into the Hands that Need it MostOnly 10% of the population is considered health literate with more than half of US adults reading at or below an 8th grade level. With most health care resources written, on average, at an 11th grade level, Jumo Health has taken steps to marry the visual with the verbal to explain information in ways people can understand. To further this commitment, Jumo Health will be providing these newly released COVID-19, hygiene, and other related resources to hundreds of hospitals at no cost.The COVID-19 Resource Center includes printable infographics and one-pagers about COVID-19 and viral spread, digital comic books, digital and analog activities for children at home, and other helpful information. In partnership with Health Nuts Media, the Resource Center also includes a collection of 2D animated videos for both children and adults to better understand COVID-19 and hygiene basics."The COVID-19 pandemic will likely be the biggest health story of our lives, and the impact on the mental, physical, and emotional health of our children should not be underestimated. To beat back the dangerous world of misinformation, we want to deliver vetted, but easy-to-digest information to help them - and to help keep everyone safe," said Dr. Gregg Alexander, Chief Medical Officer of Health Nuts Media.To access the COVID-19 Resource Center, visit: www.JumoHealth.com/COVID-19About Health Nuts MediaHealth Nuts Media (HNM) specializes in understanding the barriers and facilitators of successful communication, using animation and narrative storytelling to engage, educate, and empower patients and staff alike. The human brain is a story processor, not a data processor; that's why HNM uses the power of story to create highly entertaining "teachable moments" that are Seriously Fun!Health Nuts Media.comAbout Jumo HealthJumo Health develops age appropriate, educational resources for patients and their care circle for use throughout their medical journey.By working with providers, manufacturers, and advocacy groups, we ensure our resources are available at the moment of diagnosis, during a treatment regimen, or while participating in a clinical trial. With the belief that an informed patient is a compliant patient, Jumo Health designs practical solutions using popular mediums. With experience providing resources to more than 70 countries in 80 languages, covering more than 200 topics, our mixed media solutions range from comic books to animated videos, are evidence based and peer reviewed, and pay careful attention to health literacy and reading comprehension barriers.JumoHealth.com Contact Information Jumo Health

Emily Burkhardt

646-895-9319



www.jumohealth.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jumo Health Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend