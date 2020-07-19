Press Releases Centered Mind Therapy Press Release

Receive press releases from Centered Mind Therapy: By Email RSS Feeds: Centered Mind Therapy Adds Charley Rodich to Clinical Team

Centered Mind Therapy has added Charley Rodich to their clinical team as a lead therapist.

Miami, FL, July 19, 2020 --(



Ms. Rodich's approach is to collaborate with clients to develop a treatment plan to best meet their goals. She likes to combine research findings, empirical knowledge, and clinical assessment skills, with the contextual factors of my client's unique experience. She strives to create a safe, trusting, and non-judgmental environment where clients can explore emotional difficulties and learn new tools and coping strategies to help manage symptoms.



Commenting on her new role Ms. Rodich notes: "I focus on empowering, connecting and building a strong relationship with clients to help them to overcome personal obstacles and improve their mental health. I practice cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, family therapy, parent management training, exposure-response therapy, and mindfulness. Additionally I am trained in eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy (EMDR). EMDR offers a nontraditional approach to psychotherapy designed to help clients diminish negative feelings while processing traumatic events and can be used on clients of all ages."



Centered Mind Therapy believes that Ms. Rodich's generalized skill-set sets her apart of other therapists, and that she brings a more compassionate and informed approach to her clients.



If you or someone you know are stuck in negative thoughts, intense emotions, or behavioral patterns that don't serve their best interest, you can contact Ms. Rodich on Centered Mind Therapy's website. Miami, FL, July 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Centered Mind Therapy has added Charley Rodich to their clinical team as a lead therapist. Centered Mind Therapy is a therapy practice that operates in New York, California, and Florida, and specialize in anxiety, depression, eating disorders, body image, life coaching, life transitions, LGBTQ, postpartum depression, relationships, self esteem, trauma, and PTSD.Ms. Rodich's approach is to collaborate with clients to develop a treatment plan to best meet their goals. She likes to combine research findings, empirical knowledge, and clinical assessment skills, with the contextual factors of my client's unique experience. She strives to create a safe, trusting, and non-judgmental environment where clients can explore emotional difficulties and learn new tools and coping strategies to help manage symptoms.Commenting on her new role Ms. Rodich notes: "I focus on empowering, connecting and building a strong relationship with clients to help them to overcome personal obstacles and improve their mental health. I practice cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, family therapy, parent management training, exposure-response therapy, and mindfulness. Additionally I am trained in eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy (EMDR). EMDR offers a nontraditional approach to psychotherapy designed to help clients diminish negative feelings while processing traumatic events and can be used on clients of all ages."Centered Mind Therapy believes that Ms. Rodich's generalized skill-set sets her apart of other therapists, and that she brings a more compassionate and informed approach to her clients.If you or someone you know are stuck in negative thoughts, intense emotions, or behavioral patterns that don't serve their best interest, you can contact Ms. Rodich on Centered Mind Therapy's website. Contact Information Centered Mind Therapy

Brian Cline

858-215-3885



centeredmindtherapy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Centered Mind Therapy