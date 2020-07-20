CE+T Has Partnered with e-On Batteries to Release the Industry’s First Dual DC Smart Grid Interactive Turn-Key Energy Storage System

“As the industry continues to evolve from product focus towards an emphasis on reliable, smart integrated solutions, we are proud to combine our technologies with the rich heritage and proven experience that CE+T has delivered to the behind the meter power conversion and controls market,” said Todd Hayes- CEO e-On Batteries. Haslet, TX, July 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CE+T has partnered with e-On Batteries to release the industry’s first dual DC Smart Grid interactive turn-key energy storage system.The system combines CE+T’s Stability 30C3, a revolutionary multiport and bidirectional converter and e-On’s modular battery system built upon the 6.4kWh LiFePo4 module. CE+Ts power converter is listed with UL1741SA and e-On’s battery module is listed with UL1973 and 9540A compliant. The system is currently UL9540 compliant and is scheduled to be fully listed by fourth quarter 2020.“We are very excited about this partnership. Our joined efforts have allowed the creation of energy smart, cost effective and safe Energy Storage Solutions that encompass EVSE, microgrids and energy arbitrage management,” said Mario Barbaresso - CEO CE+T.With over 90 years combined Power Electronics experience CE+T and e-On Batteries installed the largest behind the meter Energy Storage System in the Oncor service territory in 2017. The companies have continued to build on their combined strengths to develop and deploy industry leading Energy Storage Systems.“As the industry continues to evolve from product focus towards an emphasis on reliable, smart integrated solutions, we are proud to combine our technologies with the rich heritage and proven experience that CE+T has delivered to the behind the meter power conversion and controls market,” said Todd Hayes- CEO e-On Batteries.