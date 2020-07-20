Big Noise and Hip Hop Artist Ell Ebak to Release New Singles

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Big Noise Press Release

Big Noise Press Release

New York, NY, July 20, 2020 --(



Both singles are now available on all music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and more.



Ell Ebak's music has been compared to J. Cole, 2Pac, 50 Cent, Big L, and Nas.



"To Be Feared or Loved" is a song about his experience in society, and he explains, "It's about how hard it is to build a dynasty/legacy, and as soon as you strive to accomplish those goals, people tend to take your kindness for weakness. So you have to ask yourself would you rather be feared or loved. Every great leader, good or bad, had to look in the mirror and ask themselves that question." Working with his producer-engineer Bigazzbeats, he knew immediately he had to deliver in a way he hadn't before with a meaningful title and powerful lyrics.



With "No Lie," he knew his soulful collaborator Christian Baxter would fit perfectly with him on this record. "It's about how men and women lie about a lot of stuff, but if they truly love you and only think about you they would do their best to see you smile without lying. The character in the song is just fantasizing about a day that would happen to him to experience that feeling." Ell instantly fell in love with the instrumental and started writing to it, and later sent it to Christian, who delivered as well.



The singles were recorded in the Bronx in New York City.



Ell considers himself a versatile rap artist that crosses different genres and that majority of his lyrics are positive for people to be motivated and inspired by uplifting words and personal experiences.



He was born in North Carolina, and raised in the Bronx in New York City. Ell fell in love with music at the age of 15, inspired by Lil Wayne, Jay Z and J. Cole. He says, "I told myself, you have to take it seriously no matter where you end up. Over time I got better, especially with storytelling over soulful hip hop instrumentals, because I'm a versatile rap artist that just loves music. It's in my soul. My main goal is to make a positive impact on people's lives with my music and spirit."



Ell plans more recording and to release his full-length debut album in September, and also dropping a poetry book to coincide with its release.



Big Noise has worked with Ell Ebak since May of this year, providing career consultation, direction, and PR.



Official links:

Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/ell-ebak/1364981785

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3CEUEtoZ2xQG0xw1sefPFk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2QbU4aVsqzzNEQ8Nc10haA/videos

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ellebak/

Al Gomes

401-274-4770



http://www.bignoisenow.com



