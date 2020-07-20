Mts Management Group's Texas Country Chart Topper Looks Forward to the "Good Ole Days"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS' San Antonio singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons releases his second new single in 2 months. “Good Ole Days” follows up his #1 South African iTunes Country chart single, “Tragedy.”

San Antonio, TX, July 20, 2020



If the last two years are any indication, MTS Management Group's Jeremy Parsons will surely be looking back on 2019-20 when he recalls his “Good Ole Days.” While living in Nashville, the San Antonio, TX singer-songwriter enjoyed several radio and sales chart successes with singles from his acclaimed Things I Need To Say album. His videos were screened and awarded at high profile festivals around the globe. Then, upon his return to Texas, Jeremy began churning out tunes for his next album, to be released in January 2021. The first single, “Tragedy” raced to the top of the iTunes country songs charts, hitting #1 in South Africa.



Now, Jeremy Parsons releases the 2nd single from his forthcoming Things To Come collection, “Good Ole Days.” The single hit retail outlets via the legendary Texas label, Smith Records, on Friday, July 17th, 2020.



Parsons explains the song: “You ever hear the one about the father and son that walked into the hardware store? That’s exactly where the idea for ‘Good Ole Days’ started. From the older gentleman behind the counter revisiting when he used to go out and pick cotton with his dad and brothers, to a blind man named ‘The Colonel’…I enjoyed writing this song because, as much as it was about looking back for the characters, it’s also about knowing that looking forward is just as important. I like the thought that our fondest memories are yet to be made.”



About Jeremy Parsons:

Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up soaking in the sounds of Texas music in the dancehalls of the Lone Star State. Over the past decade, Jeremy has played all over the U.S. and in Europe, including numerous venues in Texas. The first single from his latest album, “Things I Need To Say” was the Top 40 Roots Music Report and IndieWorld Report track, “Burn This House Down.” The song paints a poignant picture of heartbreak and acceptance that still remains relatable. That single was followed up by the equally well-received, “Why is the Bluebird Blue,” also s a Top 40 Roots Report americana single and a Top 20 iTunes Canada country chart single. “Bluebird” also reached #2 on the Hits You Love pop charts. The videos for both songs were nominated and selected for numerous Film Festivals, including the Jersey Shore Film Festival, Indie’s Best Films Festival, and the Monkey Bread Tree Film Festival, an IMDB-sanctioned film festival. Jeremy’s latest video, “Making Things Up as I Go” has also received international airplay, acclaim and awards. The video is available on Amazon Prime. Parsons has appeared on Fox, CBS, ABC and NBC affiliates around the country.



http://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com

