Ariel University Researcher on the Mental Health Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

A new study published by Professor Menachem Ben Ezra from the School of Social Work at Ariel University examines the mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ariel, Israel, July 29, 2020



Professor Ben Ezra and his co-authors assembled an internet panel in China to recruit a national sample between March 4th-10th, 2020 using a random and stratified sampling, with oversampling of the Hubei region and the city of Wuhan. The study shows that practicing recommended behaviors was associated with lower risk for elevated psychological distress, while non-recommended behaviors were indicators of elevated risk. Moreover, while most of the participants adhered to recommended behaviors, this may also indicate a social desirability effect. The non-recommend behaviors that study participants were asked about included taking vitamins and about the consumption of traditional medicine as protection from COVID-19.



The study provides the first empirical evidence that supports the WHO MythBusters for non-recommended behaviors during the current global pandemic. “The study of the mental health implications of the Covid-19 pandemic allows us to understand the detrimental side effects of the crisis. By taking a more holistic approach of the association between the recommended and non-recommended behaviors associated with psychological distress, we are able to see the direct correlation between following the recommended behavior practices and a decrease in anxiety in our study participants,” stated Professor Ben Ezra. “As this pandemic continues, it is important to strongly emphasize the benefits of recommended behaviors while stressing the problems of associated with non-recommended behaviors.”



Professor Ben Ezra is able to speak on:



The full study and its findings.

Why the study of mental health issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic is essential

Looking at the numerous detrimental mental health side-effects of the pandemic including the crises and stresses associated with economics, relationships with caregivers and education.



The WHO guidelines:



(https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/myth-busters)



The association of being in quarantine and related COVID-19 recommended and non-recommended behaviors with psychological distress in Chinese population



Menachem Ben-Ezra, PhD; Shaojing Sun, PhD, Wai Kai Hou, PhD, Robin Goodwin, PhD



Nicole Greenspan

972-547740227



www.ariel.ac.il



