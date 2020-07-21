New True Crime Book from Mitzi Szereto - "The Best New True Crime Stories: Small Towns"

In her new true crime book (and the second in her original series), acclaimed author and anthology editor Mitzi Szereto shows us that the real monsters aren't hiding in the woods - they're in our towns.

We've been told that nothing bad happens in small towns. You can leave your doors unlocked and your windows wide open. We picture peaceful hamlets with a strong sense of community, where everyone knows each other. But what if this wholesome, idyllic image doesn't always square with reality? Small towns might look and feel safe, but statistics show this isn't really true.



Featuring murder stories, criminal case studies, and more, "The Best New True Crime Stories: Small Towns" offers all-new accounts from today's finest writers of true crime, crime fiction, and beyond. What's more, these entries are not based on a true story - they are true stories. Edited by acclaimed author and anthologist Mitzi Szereto, the stories in this volume span the globe. Discover how murders, shooting sprees, violent robberies, and other bad things can and do happen in small towns all over the world. This highly gripping, must-read collection contains an international list of contributors including Alexandra Burt, Christian Cipollini, Edward Butts, Paul Williams, and many more. If you enjoyed Mitzi Szereto's first book in the series, "The Best New True Crime Stories: Serial Killers," you'll love "The Best New True Crime Stories: Small Towns."



"Great stories and fantastic writing. After reading this book, you will look at your neighbors in a whole new way... Or, perhaps never again!" - Bob Batchelor, cultural historian and author of "The Bourbon King: The Life and Crimes of George Remus, Prohibition's Evil Genius"



"This brilliant collection of gruesome small-town misdeeds spanning a century and four continents will have you running for the comfort and safety of the big city." -Peter Houlahan, author of "Norco '80"



Publisher: Mango Publishing Group

Genre: True Crime/Non-fiction

Formats: trade paperback, digital, audio



