GiftWaley.com Collaborates with Bangalore Based Niche Wooden Toy Brand, Thasvi

GiftWaley, the online gifting store, which launched it's operations last month in Bengaluru, has recently collaborated with niche wooden toy brand, Thasvi to take their unique range of toy products to parents across the country.

Thasvi focuses on categories like Montessori Mobiles, Rattles, Teethers, Stackers, and Puzzles. The toys meet the developmental needs of the child at different ages and are segmented accordingly as Newborns, Infant, Toddler, Preschooler, and Grade schooler Toys.



"We at Thasvi are committed to providing eco-friendly, safe, and high-quality toys that nurture creativity and imagination in children, while being socially and environmentally responsible. We believe in simplicity and that a child’s intellectual, emotional, social, and physical development happens in the best possible way when the child is surrounded by nature." - Uma, Thasvi



With natural brands for children coming up in the market, parents will surely look forward to getting kids to grow with these educational toys to develop children physically, socially, emotionally, and cognitively in the best way.



GiftWaley looks to bring up such unique and niche toy brands for all age groups where it aims to focus on not just delivering the products but to add value to customer’s purchase with a rich product experience.



About Brand



GiftWaley.com is a trademarked gifting brand focused on bringing in a wide range of product categories of Electronics, Audio gadgets, Fashion & accessories, and Home & Living, Decor products for gifting Self, Home, Friends and Family. Helping Customers to choose the best gift for every occasion and relation with quality products, GiftWaley aims to be #YourSmilePartner with its "Spreading Smiles with Gifts to All" objective.