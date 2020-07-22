Loveforce International Launches Free e-Book Giveaways in Honor of Digital Singles Music Releases

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Santa Clarita, CA, July 22, 2020 --(



The first e-book to be given away free on Amazon in this series is Inspiration for All 2, Inspiration for Your Mind by Mark Wilkins, Dr. Goose and The Prophet of Life. The digital single “The Skids” by A Prophet Among Us will debut on July 24th as well.



The e-book Inspiration for All 2 Inspiration for Your Mind is a book of selected inspirational writings by three different authors. It features writing that entertains and stimulates the mind by offering alternative ways of looking at things most people take for granted.



The Digital Single “The Skids” by A Prophet Among Us is a Rock & Blues song that takes a hard, realistic look at homelessness. The lyrics are written from the point of view of a homeless person. The melody is anthemic. The instrumental music is crisp, powerful and harsh. Together they form a gritty tour de force of life on Skid Row.



“This type of cross promotion is ideal for us,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are likely the only Independent Label that also has a robust Book Division. We can leverage this and promote books and music simultaneously,” he continued.



The e-books in the Digital Book And Music Cross Promotion Series will be given away on Fridays on Amazon exclusively. The digital singles will be released on Amazon as well Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, iHeart Radio, Apple Music, Tidal, Napster, Google Play, KKBox, Jio Saavn, Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, Pandora, Media Net, and Net Ease.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





