Silverbrook Capital Enters Boise Real Estate Market

Las Vegas, NV, July 22, 2020



Silverbrook Capital, a Las Vegas-based investment firm, today announced the closing of two real estate transactions in the Boise Metro area.



“The region is one of the fastest growing metro areas in the United States and the headquarters to several of the world’s largest companies. The area has recently attracted some of the largest corporations in the world to build a significant presence in the region. We are looking forward to establishing our own presence there with these transactions,” stated Jonathan January, Managing Partner at Silverbrook Capital.



The investments involve two early stage residential developments in the Boise Region. Both investments were made through Silverbrook Capital’s affiliated portfolio company that is specifically targeted with making real estate investments in the region. The properties are well located in some of the most sought-after sections of the Boise Metro area. Silverbrook Capital anticipates making more investments in the region as such opportunities become available. These investments are being funded by accounts co-advised by Silvebrook Capital and Silverbrook Capital’s balance sheet.



“We are excited to be making these two real estate investments in the Boise Region, a market we believe has attractive long-term growth driven by a highly educated employee base, attractive cost of living relative to other top tier markets in the U.S. and high-quality of life,” said Jonathan January, Managing Partner at Silverbrook Capital. Mr. January added that, “The region is one of the fastest growing metro areas in the United States and the headquarters to several of the world’s largest companies. The area has recently attracted some of the largest corporations in the world to build a significant presence in the region. We are looking forward to establishing our own presence there with these transactions.”



About Silverbrook Capital



Silverbrook Capital is a global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, and real estate with strategic partners. Silverbrook Capital aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a traditional disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving value creation with Silverbrook Capital portfolio companies. Silverbrook Capital invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors. For additional information about Silverbrook Capital, please visit Silverbrook Capital’s website at www.SilverbrookCapital.com and on Twitter @SilverbrookCap.



