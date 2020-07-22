Shibani Kashyap Stages Online Houseparty on Show4me

Press Releases Show4me Music Interaction Network Press Release

Bollywood music star Shibani Kashyap leverages ticketed online show features of Show4me Music Interaction Network to stage an online concert for fans and supporters.

Mumbai, India, July 22, 2020



Tickets start at $1. Link to show campaign: https://www.show4me.com/campaign/houseparty_with_shibani_kashyap_1594886387. Event photo pack: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1HklyzQTtPK4j78Np-_C8MaXXUyMQL1Wf.



Shibani Kashyap is an Indian singer, known for her work with the Bollywood film industry, including The Film Love.Com... The Ultimate Killing Site (2010), Ranviir the Marshal (2015), and Zinda (2006).



Kashyap rose to fame by being the singer behind the signature tune of the AIR FM channel of All India Radio and Amul India. Her successful debut album Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat (1998) won the Channel V award and helped establish Shibani in the industry.



In 2005, Shibani won the Best Female Pop Singer award for the album Nazakat at the Sangeet Awards held in San Francisco. Shibani is a singer and composer who specializes in western and Indian classical music. Her music was featured on numerous film soundtracks.



Shibani was also a featured judge on the reality show Bathroom Singer on Sahara Filmy channel.



Show4me is a music interaction network for musicians, fans, and music professionals. It offers a collection of tools to run a solid music business via subscription earnings, music sales, and concert tickets.



Musicians and their teams can sell music (albums, EPs, singles) in their Artist clubs on Show4me, as well as tickets for online and offline shows and Artist club subscriptions (for just $1/year each fan gets unlimited listening of all of the musician’s music and the option to direct message the artist).



Show4me started in 2015 as a concert crowdfunding tool and has since expanded into a full-blown network. It’s currently working on adding on new features to be presented later in the year, including a mobile app for fans.



The network first introduced its ticketed online show feature in April of 2020. As of July 15, month on month growth in the number of online concerts on Show4me is 300%.



Mary Ivanova

+44 203 808 7795



show4me.com



