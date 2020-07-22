BlackSmithSoft Power Search Integrates with Autodesk BIM 360 to Enhance Access to Project Data In-App

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BlackSmithSoft LLC Press Release

New Castle, DE, July 22, 2020 --



With the many technology solutions used by construction teams today, switching between applications to retrieve the information you need can become tedious and time consuming.



BlackSmithSoft’s new integration enables customers to easily execute advanced searches across BIM 360 from inside of BlackSmithSoft so they do not have to switch contexts in order to retrieve the information they need. Customers can associate their BIM 360 files in BlackSmithSoft and easily reference them for faster decision making. If needed, customers can also export the BIM 360 files they search within BlackSmithSoft to Microsoft® Excel® to make sharing information with those not using BIM 360 easier.



With BlackSmithSoft’s Power Search, BIM 360 users can answer daily questions such as:



“What documents were uploaded yesterday?”

“What revised models did we recently receive?”

“What files labeled “civil package” did John change in April?”



The integration is seamless and secure, with a simple interface allowing users to view folder structures and search criteria at the same time. Customers can build search queries with a simple form including options such as name, version, creator, creation date, last modification date, and file type. Results display in a single scrolling list with the option to view or directly download files. If desired, the files can also be opened directly in BIM 360.



German contractor Pegel uses BlackSmithSoft for BIM and BIM 360, and was one of the early adopters of Power Search. Pegel Chairman Rachad Dernaika says, “with many documents being uploaded, revised and distributed through our BIM 360 system on a daily basis and across 3 time zones, we wanted to help our teams locate files by dates, users, versions and other key variables. We chose Power Search as we saw it fitting very well with our overall document workflow and our remote work requirements. Plus, it was easy to use.”



“Customers trust their critical project information to BIM 360,” says James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. “Power Search’s integration with BIM 360 helps customers access the project-critical information they need easily, when they need it, so they can get back to building.”



Power Search is available to try for a limited time and is available on the BIM 360 App store. Please visit and share the link below with your BIM 360 administrator to get started: https://blacksmithsoft.com/docs/power-search-for-bim-360/



About BlackSmithSoft

BlackSmithSoft provides a cloud-based platform that combines all project-essential elements in one place including BIM models, schedules, bill of quantity, costs, budgets, documents, field progress and dashboard reporting. We enhance the way you build by providing more visibility over the whole construction process from office to field and back. BlackSmithSoft’s products cater to general contractors, owners, and project management companies for commercial, infrastructure, and industrial building projects. BlackSmithSoft’s Workface Planning solutions serve Oil & Gas construction projects.



Connect with BlackSmithSoft on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and our website.



