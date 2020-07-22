Exclusive Interview with Matts Ramstorp Ahead of SMi’s 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Interview with Matts Ramstorp, Professor in Cleanroom Technology, BioTekPro, chairing the upcoming SMi's 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom in London on October 7 – 8, 2020.

London, United Kingdom, July 22, 2020 --(



Matts Ramstorp will be chairing the conference and also speaking on: "Cleanroom Operators – Still a Major Potential Risk" and covering:



- Cleanroom operators – Needed or not?

- Know how – Know why!

- Operator failures due to lack of knowledge

- Cleanroom garment demands

- Integrity testing of cleanroom garments



Here is a snippet of the interview:



The pharmaceutical cleanroom industry has matured greatly over recent years, what significant developments have you noticed in the last year?



The major difference that I see is that we are increasingly more focused on risk assessments, and not merely looking to reach certain levels of cleanliness. Our GMP is not that specific and detailed, which has forced the pharmaceutical industry to work according to QRM – Quality Risk Management principles.



What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the field of cleanrooms at the moment?



At the moment my biggest concern is the coronavirus pandemic. The present situation allows no physical meetings, and it can be quite hard to work with trouble shooting without being physically present. Operator training, which I consider as my favorite area of work can, despite Corona, be solved either by online training or using internet platforms.



What are the key challenges if any faced in the cleanroom marketplace?



Well, the key challenge today, from my point of view, is the coming Annex 1. The delay of this important document has been quite stressful. I see the same reaction amongst the different companies that I work with. We are all looking forward to the publishing of the new Annex 1.



The full interview, speaker line-up and conference agenda are available to download online



Matts Ramstorp has been working for more than 35 years with cleanliness and hygiene as a researcher, consultant, lecturer, and educator. Matts has a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering, Technology, a PhD in Applied Biochemistry (Biotechnology) and became Professor in Contamination Control and Cleanroom technology at LTH, Lund University of Technology in 2002. Matts has also published several textbooks in the field of cleanroom technology.



Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom

Conference: 7 – 8 October 2020

Interactive Workshops: 6 October 2020

Location: Copthorne Tara, London, UK

www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/PR3

