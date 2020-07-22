AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter Adds Support for Multiple Office 365 Tenant Management

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AdminDroid Press Release

AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter now adds support for managing multiple Office 365 tenants in a single portal. Along with multi-tenant management, you can delegate any Office 365 user to access one or more tenants. These functionalities will be very helpful for MSP, CSP, Microsoft Partners, and Organization with multiple tenants.

Manage Multiple Office 365 Tenants in a Single Browser Tab:



Often when need to manage multiple tenants, one needs to switch between multiple browser profiles, which makes the multi-tenant management a nightmare. Also, governing the access credentials for those tenants adds one more layer of complexity to the current management model.

Single Pane of Glass: To overcome the complexities, AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter lets you manage multiple tenants in a single portal efficiently. Now just a browser tab would be enough to manage any number of Office 365 tenants.

Tenant-based Delegation: To slack off access permission management, AdminDroid brings tenant delegation along with multi-tenant support. This functionality lends a hand to provide tenant access to any user irrespective of their Office 365 roles. You can easily delegate access to one or more tenants based on your management needs.

Get Greater Control on The Tenants you Manage

Up-to-date Reports: AdminDroid periodically synchronizes the report data with all your Office 365 tenants and provides near real-time reporting and auditing data.



Advanced Scheduling Capabilities: Schedule the required reports from any tenants and deliver straight to your preferred email-ids periodically.

Comply with Partner Security Requirements: As AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter provides seamless support for modern authentication, you can meet the Partner security requirements defined by Microsoft.

Office 365 Single-Sign-On: You don’t need to juggle between multiple Office 365 credentials, just log in with your account and manage all tenants you have access to.

Quickly Switch or Combine Tenants: Supervise data of multiple tenants instantly by switching between the tenants or combine two or more tenants on your wish.



Get Detailed Insights on Your Office 365 Tenants:

950+ pre-built Office 365 Reports – AdminDroid has an inbuilt report for your every demand. AdminDroid covers reporting for Azure AD, Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Yammer, Skype, Microsoft Stream, and more.

Tenant-level Insights – To get a clear visibility of the tenants you manage, AdminDroid provides you the birds-eye view of all the data across multiple Office 365 tenants such as Office 365 Users, Groups, Licenses, Teams, etc.,

In-Depth Dashboards: Visualize your Office 365 information by using graphs and statistical widgets. Office 365 audit dashboard will let you get a glimpse of what's going inside every tenant. It will help you to investigate any failed activity or security incident at ease.



About AdminDroid

