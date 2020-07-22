Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Georgia Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Jane H. Sauls, CCIM and Luke Sauls of Sauls Storage Group LLC, arranged the sale of Bi-City Mini Storage in Fortson, GA which closed June 24, 2020.

Carrollton, GA, July 22, 2020 --(



Give Sauls Storage Group a call at 770-841-4591 if you are interested in taking your facility to market.



Bi-City Mini Storage is now operating as Fortson Affordable Storage. The facility was under contract prior to COVID-19 and the closing date was extended, but this vetted buyer was able to overcome the obstacles presented. The buyer is no stranger to self-storage- owning facilities across the southeast in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. The facility consists of 146 storage units, an onsite apartment, a climate-controlled conversion opportunity, and plenty of room for expansion.

Give Sauls Storage Group a call at 770-841-4591 if you are interested in taking your facility to market.

Sauls Storage Group LLC/Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate company representing the state of Georgia. The team can be reached at 770-841-4591. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.

