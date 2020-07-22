Scientists at AbboMax, Inc. Created a TBNK Panel of Monoclonal Antibodies to Study SARS-CoV-2

Understanding of a host immune response to SARS-CoV-2 is extremely important. It was previously shown that the immune system of patients infected by SARS-CoV-2 is severely impaired. In order to better recognize how immune response is orchestrated, the TBNK (B-Cell, T-Cell, and natural killer cells) panel of antibodies created by AbboMax, Inc. can be employed.

San Jose, CA, July 22, 2020 --(



Studies show that peripheral lymphocyte subset alteration is associated with clinical characteristics and treatment efficacy of COVID-19. CD8+ T cells tend to be an independent predictor for COVID-19 severity and treatment efficacy. Total lymphocytes, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, B cells, and NKcells decrease in COVID-19 patients, and severe cases have a lower level than mild cases.



Understanding of the host immune response to SARS-CoV-2 is extremely important. The molecular mechanisms of infection-induced lymphopenia and cytokine storm may provide a direction toward the battle against SARS-CoV-2.



TBNK panel of antibodies created by AbboMax, inc.



Target Cells

All T-cells: CD3+ (Clone SK7)

Helper T-cells CD4+ (Clone SK3)

Cyotoxic T-cells CD8+ (Clone SK1)

B-cells CD19+ (Clone SJC25C1 )

NK cells CD16+ (Clone 3G8 )

NK cells CD7+ (Clone H1T7 )

NK cells CD56+ (Clone 123C3 )

Monocytes CD14+ (Clone 61D3)

All lymphocytes CD45+ (Clone 2D1)



AbboMax has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. It specializes in high-quality products focusing on antibody and assay development, including polyclonal, phosphospecific antibodies, fluorescently labeled antibodies, IHC grade monoclonal antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, tissue/cell blocks and CRO services. San Jose, CA, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a new human pathogen. The pathophysiology of this virus is not yet completely understood. It was previously shown that the immune system of patients infected by SARS-CoV-2 is severely impaired. The majority of studies carried out in SARS-CoV-infected individuals attribute a dysregulated innate response as a leading contributor to SARS-CoV-mediated pathology. In order to better understand how immune response is orchestrated, the TBNK (B-Cell, T-Cell, and natural killer cells (NK)) panel of antibodies can be employed. TBNK panels are frequently used to investigate major leukocyte populations, to detect T, B, and NK cells and the CD4 and CD8 subpopulations of T cells. Cellular surface molecules to CD3+, CD4+, CD8+, CD16+, CD19+, and CD56+ mark the lymphocyte T-helper cells (CD3+CD4+) and cytotoxic T cells (CD3+CD8+), B cells (CD19+), and NK cells (CD16+CD56+).Studies show that peripheral lymphocyte subset alteration is associated with clinical characteristics and treatment efficacy of COVID-19. CD8+ T cells tend to be an independent predictor for COVID-19 severity and treatment efficacy. Total lymphocytes, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, B cells, and NKcells decrease in COVID-19 patients, and severe cases have a lower level than mild cases.Understanding of the host immune response to SARS-CoV-2 is extremely important. The molecular mechanisms of infection-induced lymphopenia and cytokine storm may provide a direction toward the battle against SARS-CoV-2.TBNK panel of antibodies created by AbboMax, inc.Target CellsAll T-cells: CD3+ (Clone SK7)Helper T-cells CD4+ (Clone SK3)Cyotoxic T-cells CD8+ (Clone SK1)B-cells CD19+ (Clone SJC25C1 )NK cells CD16+ (Clone 3G8 )NK cells CD7+ (Clone H1T7 )NK cells CD56+ (Clone 123C3 )Monocytes CD14+ (Clone 61D3)All lymphocytes CD45+ (Clone 2D1)AbboMax has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. It specializes in high-quality products focusing on antibody and assay development, including polyclonal, phosphospecific antibodies, fluorescently labeled antibodies, IHC grade monoclonal antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, tissue/cell blocks and CRO services.