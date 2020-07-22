Intraway Named Finalist in 3 Pipeline Innovation Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Intraway Press Release

Intraway is recognized for innovation in Cloud Technology and Operational Support Systems, as well as Most Innovative Technology Provider.

The annual Pipeline Innovation Awards are specifically designed to provide the most credible recognition of technical innovation in the industry. Each year, Pipeline receives hundreds of nominations, which are distilled to a select number of semi-finalists, who compete in more than 10 categories of technical innovation. Semi-finalists submit extensive information to validate their innovation, which is objectively scored across over 20 different aspects of technical innovation. This information is provided to an esteemed judging panel consisting of key executives from service providers, analysts, and financial organizations who exclusively select the most innovative competitor in each category.



Intraway is recognized in three categories:



Innovation in Cloud Technology

Symphonica is a codeless provisioning automation platform for communication service providers seeking to automate and streamline service deployment processes without investing in complex, time-consuming, and budget-heavy projects.



Symphonica lives in the cloud, ready to serve with pre-configured endpoint integrations that securely facilitate faster service deployments. We are changing a traditionally on-premise model to cloud, allowing us to serve a carrier-cloud product to all providers in any tier.



Innovation in Operational Support Systems

Symphonica supports Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to transform silo-structured networks with end-to-end provisioning orchestration by allowing to activate any service, any technology, any network, from a single point. It is multi-domain, multi-technology, and multi-vendor, for fixed and mobile, for physical and virtual, cloud and NFV. It has a single point of integration with B/OSS systems via Open APIs and has an abstraction layer to complex southbound proprietary interfaces and protocols, reducing infrastructure and operation complexity.



Most Innovative Technology Provider

Intraway created a new OSS Product Category: Codeless Provisioning Automation, which encompasses the necessary features and tools to develop end-to-end provisioning solutions without using external coding solutions in any part of the solution. We bring innovation into everything that we do, from employee exchanges to the latest cutting-edge functionalities in network provisioning and activation.



“We are thrilled about being named finalists in three categories in the Pipeline Innovation Awards,” shared Matt Torchinsky, Intraway’s Global CTO. “We enjoy figuring out significant challenges with solutions that make clever use of existing resources to create and unleash unforeseen value, and we are very excited about being recognized for it.”



“For nearly a decade, the Pipeline Innovation Awards have recognized the leading innovators that are transforming the industry with the most significant technical advancements,” said Scott St. John, managing editor of Pipeline. “We are happy to recognize Intraway for their innovations in Cloud Technology and Operational Support Systems, as well as Most Innovative Technology Provider, and look forward to seeing them advance through the 2020 Pipeline Innovation Awards program.”



Winners are scheduled to be announced in September 2020.



About Intraway

Intelligent Automation for the Autonomous Network

Managing over 55 million devices deployed in 22 countries over three continents, Intraway’s solutions have helped improve communications service providers’ profitability, time-to-market and customer experience since 2003. In other words, they unleash the full potential of networks by adding the latest, cutting-edge functionalities while reducing operational costs.



Learn more about Intraway at www.intraway.com



About Pipeline

Pipeline is the world’s leading global publication that distributes rich multimedia content and produces programs, content, events, and activities that help service providers and enterprises make informed technology decisions. Pipeline has become the epicenter of industry innovation, has over 300,000 in annual global circulation, and is read by every major operator and enterprise in more than 150 countries. Pipeline is also read by notable global organizations spanning premier academic, government, and financial institutions. Through its rich content, engaging programs, global platform, and worldwide reach, Pipeline connects the technical innovators with those that leverage advanced technology to transform the way we communicate as a global society. For the latest content, go to and subscribe today www.pipelinepub.com and subscribe to Pipeline today. 