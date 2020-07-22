Acnodes' 1U High Brightness Rackmount LCD Monitor Drawers



Chino, CA, July 22, 2020



The monitors come in sizes ranging from 17 inches to 19 inches and are integrated into a 1U high short-depth rackmount drawer. The LCD supports a 1280 x 1024 / 1920 x 1080 / 1440 x 900 resolution, 1000-nit high brightness display, and 16.7 million colors. The monitors integrate an OSD function that lets users adjust the monitor for contrast, balance, H-position, V-position, phase, and brightness. All the OSD buttons and power on/off switch are located on the front of the monitor for easy access and adjustment. The drawer comes with solid-bearing slide rails and a molded front panel for enhanced aesthetics. Moreover, the rackmount drawer is designed with a two-point locking mechanism for security systems. RPH11XX units come standard with VGA + DVI-D video inputs and offer options for HDMI / BNC / S-Video / 3G-SD-SDI.



RPH11XX 1U High Brightness Rackmount LCD Monitor Drawers:



RPH1170 - 17” 1280 x 1024 Rackmount LCD Monitor

A 17 inch 1280 x 1024 LCD monitor integrated into a 1U high 18.9-inch depth rackmount drawer. The LCD supports a 1000-nit high brightness display, 16.7 million colors, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and comes with a viewing angle of 170°(H) x 160°(V). The unit weights at 23.1 lb and has a dimension of 17.4" (W) x 18.9" (D) x 1.73" (H).



RPH1173 - 17.3” 1920 x 1080 Full HD Rackmount LCD Monitor

A 17.3 inch 1920 x 1080 Full HD LCD monitor integrated into a 1U high 18.9-inch depth rackmount drawer. The LCD supports a 1000-nit high brightness display, 16.7 million colors, 600:1 contrast ratio, and comes with a viewing angle of 160°(V) x 160°(H). The unit weights at 24.2 lb and has a dimension of 17.4" (W) x 18.9" (D) x 1.73" (H).



RPH1190 - 19” 1280 x 1024 Rackmount LCD Monitor

A 19 inch 1280 x 1024 LCD monitor integrated into a 1U high 19.7-inch depth rackmount drawer. The LCD supports a 1000-nit high brightness display, 16.7 million colors, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and comes with a viewing angle of 170°(H) x 160°(V). The unit weights at 27.5 lb and has a dimension of 17.4" (W) x 19.7" (D) x 1.73" (H).



RPH1193 - 19” 1440 x 900 Widescreen Rackmount LCD Monitor

A 19 inch 1440 x 900 widescreen LCD monitor integrated into a 1U high 18.1-inch depth rackmount drawer. The LCD supports a 1000-nit high brightness display, 16.7 million colors, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and comes with a viewing angle of 160°(V) x 160°(H). The unit weighs at 28.5 lb and has a dimension of 17.4" (W) x 18.1" (D) x 1.73" (H).



Key Features of RPH11XX Units:

- Short-depth rackmount drawer

- High brightness sunlight-readable display

- VGA + DVI-D video input

- One man installation design

- Solid bearing slide rails

- Installation slides for easy installation

- Molded front panel and two-point lock



RPH11XX High Brightness Rackmount Monitor Series: https://www.acnodes.com/rackmount-lcd-monitor/high-brightness-1u-lcd-monitor-drawer.htm



Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or email info@acnodes.com.



About Acnodes Corporation

Erica Yuen

909-597-7588



www.acnodes.com



