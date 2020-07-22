Press Releases Ciranda, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Ciranda, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Ciranda Names New CEO to Succeed Founder

Hudson, WI, July 22, 2020 --(



“Ciranda’s undeniable passion for the organic industry and social equity is inspiring,” said Tournoy, “I am thrilled to be able to offer my knowledge and leadership to this team.”



Tournoy’s professional history includes multiple, global roles within Cargill where he managed the operations and expansion of critical infrastructure. In his most recent position as SunOpta's Vice President – Fruit-based Foods and Beverages, Tournoy gained experience with organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) agriculture systems and built key relationships with growers and farmers.



“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Ciranda,” said Friese. “I am humbled by the work of this great team and to see all they have accomplished together. I believe Jean-Philippe is the right person to build on this momentum as our next CEO.”



Ciranda is a leading global supplier of certified organic, non-GMO and fair-trade ingredients with expertise in gluten-free flours and starches; syrups and sweeteners; cocoa and chocolate; coconut products; fluid and powdered lecithins; and vegetable oils. The employee-owned company operates from headquarters in Hudson, Wisconsin, and is celebrating 25 years of organic ingredients. For more information, visit https://www.ciranda.com/. Hudson, WI, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ciranda, Inc., a leading supplier of organic and fair-trade food ingredients, has chosen Jean-Philippe (JP) Tournoy as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Tournoy’s fluency in international culture and language, combined with his extensive experience in global food ingredients make him a natural fit with the company’s core competencies of functional syrups, starches, flours, oils, cocoa and coconut products. Tournoy joins the company as CEO to succeed founder, Hans Friese.“Ciranda’s undeniable passion for the organic industry and social equity is inspiring,” said Tournoy, “I am thrilled to be able to offer my knowledge and leadership to this team.”Tournoy’s professional history includes multiple, global roles within Cargill where he managed the operations and expansion of critical infrastructure. In his most recent position as SunOpta's Vice President – Fruit-based Foods and Beverages, Tournoy gained experience with organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) agriculture systems and built key relationships with growers and farmers.“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Ciranda,” said Friese. “I am humbled by the work of this great team and to see all they have accomplished together. I believe Jean-Philippe is the right person to build on this momentum as our next CEO.”Ciranda is a leading global supplier of certified organic, non-GMO and fair-trade ingredients with expertise in gluten-free flours and starches; syrups and sweeteners; cocoa and chocolate; coconut products; fluid and powdered lecithins; and vegetable oils. The employee-owned company operates from headquarters in Hudson, Wisconsin, and is celebrating 25 years of organic ingredients. For more information, visit https://www.ciranda.com/. Contact Information Ciranda, Inc.

Tonya Lofgren

715-386-1737



https://www.ciranda.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ciranda, Inc.