Thousand Oaks Saremi & Johnstone Family Dentistry Now Offers KöR Whitening, the New Standard in Teeth Whitening

Thousand Oaks-based Saremi & Johnstone Family Dentistry is excited offer the latest in teeth whitening technologies, the KöR Whitening System. The use of KöR is painless and highly effective, allowing patients to permanently maximize the whiteness of their teeth. Saremi and Johnstone Dentistry is a leading dental practice offering this exclusive technology for the Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village areas.

Thousand Oaks, CA, July 22, 2020



Teeth whitening is a highly effective cosmetic procedure that can erase virtually any type of extrinsic stain, such as stains from coffee, tea, nicotine and wine.



The KöR deep bleaching procedure is a revolutionary professional whitening system. The system utilizes a special gel that’s formulated to address the deepest of stains along the teeth. This gives patients the ability to reduce more severe levels of discoloration for which other whitening techniques may not be effective. This particular technique is known for its ability to reduce post-treatment teeth sensitivity. The KöR® Whitening system is a multi-stage process involving both an at-home treatment and an in-office procedure.



Thousand Oaks Saremi & Johnstone Dentistry first begins by creating a customized set of trays, and then providing patients with the necessary pre-bleaching materials. The pre-bleaching treatment lasts for two weeks and prepares the teeth for optimal whitening results. Following instructions precisely during this pre-treatment process ensures the best results.



After the pre-bleaching treatment period has ended, back at Saremi & Johnstone Dentistry the KöR® Whitening procedure can be completed. This can take from 60 to 90 minutes and can drastically whiten teeth up to 16 shades for your brightest smile ever. Instructions will then be provided for home maintenance that keeps newly whitened teeth looking and feeling their best. KöR is a permanent treatment with brilliant results that only need to be touched up occasionally. It is safe, highly effective and does not affect the structure or health of the teeth or gums. The procedure is designed for comfort, and most patients experience little or no post-whitening sensitivity and is considered the most effective teeth bleaching procedure available today.



