iQUniv Offers Accessible, User-Friendly and Engaging Online Courses

Las Vegas, NV, July 22, 2020 --(



“As a manager in my professional life and an avid learner in my personal life, I noticed there was a gap in the online learning industry,” explained CEO/Founder Corey Halstead. “Too many platforms enforced stringent teacher guidelines and ignored student enjoyment and engagement levels — and no one loved learning. That’s why I created iQUniv to be a fun, engaging and interactive platform for both students and teachers.”



One thing that sets iQUniv apart from online learning platforms is their online instructors, who are more than just online course teachers. With years of real-world experience and passion for their subjects, all of their online instructors have developed unique online courses that make online learning an unforgettable experience. The iQUniv platform is designed to give autonomy to instructors so that they can do what they do best: teach. The following benefits are a few of the ways teachers are given more creative control.



Free unlimited course creation

Set your own course rates

Earn 70% of every course enrollment

No sign up or monthly fees

Receive your earnings within 2 business days



For students, there are endless online courses to choose from whether they’re looking to grow professional skillsets or find a new hobby. While traditional academic courses are offered, iQUniv focuses on bringing together the most passionate, experienced and successful leaders from across all industries and disciplines to create unique classes and share their knowledge.



Corey Halstead

702-343-4175



https://iquniv.com



