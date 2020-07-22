Integrated Investment Research Are Searching for 5 New Interns to Join Their Team

Press Releases Integrated Investment Research Press Release

Integrated Investment Research internship opportunities will give you first-hand experience of what a career at Integrated Investment Research is like. Lasting between one and sixteen weeks, there’s a variety of internships that will help you explore what you may want to do long term. IIR are looking for the future talent of the business – those who want to add their voice, motivation and dedication to IIR's team and learn crucial skills in a fast-moving, customer-focused environment.



Integrated Investment Research are looking for students with the curiosity to approach challenges in new ways and the motivation to hit the ground running. The selection process will give you the chance to experience what it’ll be like to work in your chosen business area and, at the same time, help IIR to decide whether you will be the right fit.



Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Integrated Investment Research are opening their doors for students who are currently at university to join their team on an internship basis, whether you are in your first, penultimate or final year of your undergraduate or postgraduate course.

Contact Information Integrated Investment Research

Michael Turner

03-5847-3520



https://integratedinvestmentresearch.com/



