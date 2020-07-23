Tumblehome Releases New Science Adventure Book

Press Releases Tumblehome Books Press Release

The Case of The Covid Crisis – a Timely Middle Grade Tale

Mae and Clinton, students and special recruits of the Galactic Academy of Science, take the reader on an adventure as they travel through time and space and learn about COVID-19. Together, they discover the science and math behind the pandemic, develop an understanding of the current crisis and how it fits in with past epidemics... as well as demonstrating how much you can do even in these very trying times.



“The news is full of COVID and controversy, but I wanted to write a book to give kids both solid information and perspective from other epidemics - all wrapped in characters they can relate to.” - Pendred Noyce



Penny grew up in Silicon Valley before studying biochemistry at Harvard and medicine at Stanford. She has received recognition and numerous awards for her compelling body of work for young readers. Penny challenges readers to grapple with issues related to women in science and history, identity and adolescence, resilience, family, and more. She is a powerful storyteller and an important voice in literature for children, teens & young adults. This is her 12th book for young readers.

