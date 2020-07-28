Acnodes' 2U 4 GPU Server with Dual Xeon 4214 Processors



2U GPU workstation with Dual Xeon 4214 processors, 4 x dual-slot GPU cards, 256MB memory and 500GB M.2 SSD in a 2U high 24.4 inch depth rackmount chassis.

Chino, CA, July 28, 2020 --(



This 2U GPU server incorporates 6 x memory channels per CPU and 16 x DIMM slots supporting DDR4 2933 (1 DIMM per channel) and DDR42666/2400/2133 (2 DIMM per channel). The BIOS for the system includes AMI UEFI BIOS and SPI (Serial Peripheral Interface) FLASH interface. The front panel comes with 2 x USB 3.0 ports, a power on/off button, and a system reset button. The front panel also features front LED indicators for power status, drive activity, and LAN activity. The rear I/O incorporates a 1600W redundant 80+ Platinum level power supply, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, VGA port, RJ45 port for BMC, and 2 x RJ45 ports for LAN. LW201 offers exceptional performance and versatile serial, digital and analog I/O capabilities.



The storage capacity for the server includes 1 x M.2 500GB SSD, 6 x 2.5" SATA SSD/HDD, and 4 x 2.5" U.2 NVMe. With dimensions of 17.1"(W) x 3.5"(H) x 24.4"(D), the unit is constructed of heavy-duty steel and comes with a meshed front panel to improve air circulation within the server. The unit is also equipped with a total of 7 fans to help maintain a low system temperature, protecting it from overheating and malfunctions caused by heat. The system configuration flexibility and rugged computer design enable deployment across a wide spectrum of industries that demand longevity and robust computing performances.



Key Features of LW201:

- 2U rackmount server

- Heavy-duty steel chassis

- Dual Xeon 4214 processors

- 4 x NVIDIA RTX 4000

- 256MB memory, 5000GB M.2 SSD

- 6 x 2.5" SATA SSD/HDD

- 1600W redundant power supply 80+ Platinum



For more details, please visit: https://www.acnodes.com/lw201.htm



Acnodes Corporation has a wide array of product line configurations. They can customize most commercial and industrial computers to one’s specific needs. For information, please visit www.acnodes.com or email info@acnodes.com.



About Acnodes Corporation

Erica Yuen

909-597-7588



www.acnodes.com



