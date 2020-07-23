Ballnine.com Celebrates MLB’s Opening Day in a Unique Way

Press Releases BallNine Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, July 23, 2020 --



Ballnine.com Founder and Editor-In-Chief, Chris Vitali stated, “This TV commercial embodies Ballnine.com perfectly, in that, like us, you can expect the unexpected. This opening day has been a long time coming, one many thought would never come, so we are really thrilled.”



The TV Spot, entitled “11:22pm, The Night Before” embodies the collective excitement of America’s Pastime, finally to be played in 2020.



Ballnine.com features baseball content that includes such broadcast quality shows like “Tuesdays with Leroy” which is a one-on-one show featuring the greats of the game, with their stories, told by them. “Roundhouse” which is a panel show ala “The View” that covers all things baseball with ex-players, up-and-coming players, sports writers, fans, and sometimes, even a live monkey.



Written columns “Baseball or Bust!” and “The Story” by Hall-of-Fame sportswriter Kevin Kernan cover the game like no other. Author Rocco Constantino, guards the “Card Vault” and pens “Spitballin’” where he interviews the greats and not-so-greats, in great detail.



For those interested in the fine culinary aspects of the game, “Behind the Dish” with Michael Torres (#thefoodguy™) follows one man’s ongoing quest for the best hot dog in the country.



The TV commercial was created by Ballnine’s agency of record, Forza Migliozzi, Hollywood, CA.



Follow BallNine, the internet’s home for “History, Humor and Hot Dogs,” at ballnine.com



