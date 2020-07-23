Press Releases Cal Coast Academy Press Release

Receive press releases from Cal Coast Academy: By Email RSS Feeds: Cal Coast Academy Offers Affordable College Prep Classes to Local Students

Cost-effective online and on-campus instruction for San Diego students.

Carmel Valley, CA, July 23, 2020 --(



The updated program provides students, who are enrolled in one of the surrounding public high schools, the opportunity to earn transcripted college credit by taking one or more of their classes at Cal Coast Academy.



“To allow for a seamless transition, we have restructured our ODD and EVEN class period days to correspond with those of the local public schools,” said Cal Coast Academy’s Founder and Principal, Ms. Jan Dunning.



Additionally, the school is limiting the number of students enrolled in a single off campus class to eight students per one teacher. “Small class size not only allows for exceptional social distancing, but it also provides students with a more impactful learning experience,” says Dunning.



As districts around the county hustle to develop academic plans for the fall, Cal Coast Academy is prepared to do all they can to help our local students thrive during this uncertain time.



To further emphasize this point, the school has said that they will be offering their accredited classes at a heavily discounted rate. “We are extremely pleased with the way our online academic platform has performed and we very much look forward to making our ‘live’ approach to education accessible to more students by offering our classes at a deeply reduced cost,” said Dunning.



With their online educational platform, that offers real-time instruction, interaction, and collaboration tools that enhance the online classroom experience, Cal Coast Academy holds the key to the most impactful elements of a successful educational program.



