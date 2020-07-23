NGBN.TV Opens a South Wake Affiliate TV Station & Studio in Growing Downtown Fuquay-Varina, NC

Press Releases NGBN South Wake TV Press Release

National Grassroots Broadcasting Network co-founder, Ian Hill, said, “Our goal is the give grassroots communities a voice, to build community connectiveness and community cohesion,” Mr. Hill went on to say, “With the use of OTT technology we can leap over traditional broadcast and media infrastructure and provide every community with a voice! We want to be a catalyst to building creative, engaged and active communities, which will result in those communities thriving in the 21st century.” Fuquay Varina, NC, July 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Southern Wake County, the surrounding areas south of Raleigh, have not had a local newspaper nor a local TV station that supports their communities for almost a decade. Today, NGBN South Wake TV, an affiliate of the National Grassroots Broadcasting Network, established a new location for their office and studio.Their studio officially opens August 1, 2020 at 101 S. Main St #220, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.By sharing space with local video production company, Greater Than, LLC and Jebb Graff Photography, NGBN South Wake TV now has a permanent home to deliver relevant content and inspire a creative, engaged, active and thriving community.One of NGBN South Wake TV station co-owners, Jeff Dudley said, “We are so proud to be the fourth station for the National Grassroots Broadcasting Network and look forward to providing entertainment and news value to our communities here in south Wake County.”NGBN South Wake TV provides all the elements of a traditional local TV station without the antennas or cables. It can be viewed on your TV via RokuTV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV, on your mobile iOS or Android device, or world wide web. They provide both live and on demand viewing of local content, such as music from emerging artists, original shows, local news, sports, as well as niche content, such as health and wellness, food and entertainment. NGBN South Wake is also an amazing place for local content creators to launch their dream of having their own show.National Grassroots Broadcasting Network co-founder, Ian Hill, said, “Our goal is the give grassroots communities a voice, to build community connectiveness and community cohesion,” Mr. Hill went on to say, “With the use of OTT technology we can leap over traditional broadcast and media infrastructure and provide every community with a voice! We want to be a catalyst to building creative, engaged and active communities, which will result in those communities thriving in the 21st century.” Contact Information NGBN South Wake TV

Jeff Dudley

727-420-4213



https://ngbnsouthwake.tv



