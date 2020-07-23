Soul-Blues Legend Bobby Jonz Dies of COVID-19 at 84

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

The COVID-19 virus claimed the life of Soul-Blues Legend Bobby Jonz in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jonz was born Bob Willy Jones in Farmerville, Louisiana on January 2, 1936. He emigrated to Chicago in 1959 and in a short time, replaced Blues Hall of Famer Junior Wells in the Blues Hall of Fame Blues band The Aces. He had a series of single recordings released by local Chicago labels throughout the 1960’s and 1970’s. He had several Southern Soul albums released during the 1980’s and 1990’s. He had hits with In The Mood For Love and Sneakin’ & Freakin’. He was the lead singer for the Blues band The Manish Boys from 2007-2009. Jonz recorded under both Bobby Jones and Bobby Jonz during his life.



The news of Jonz death hit the Loveforce International offices hard. The entire staff and many of the recording artists on Loveforce International Records were in both shock and grief.



“It is a sad day for Loveforce International Records,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “COVID-19 has claimed the life of one of our anchors, our beloved Bobby Jonz,” he continued.



“Bobby Jonz was like a brother to me,” said Recording Artist Billy Ray Charles, who wrote In The Mood For Love. “He will be missed by me and the entire Blues Music Community,” he continued.



Honey Davis, who produced songs for Jonz, said, “We grew very close in the later years of his life. I played in his band for a lot of his performances, his passing is a great loss to humanity and a devastating blow to the Las Vegas Blues Music Community.”



Loveforce International Recording Artist, Rita Graham said, “I loved his music. His voice was unparalleled. There will never be another like him.”



Jones leaves behind an ex-wife, several children and grand children. He also leaves behind a wealth of music. Plans for a funeral and / or memorial are pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



