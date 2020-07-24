Ventura Artists’ Union Member Audra Lucas Featured in 805 Living

Press Releases Ventura Artists' Union Press Release

Ventura, CA, July 24, 2020 --



805 Living saw Audra’s art on Instagram as it was being featured in a virtual exhibition hosted by the VAU. She created the work in April of 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic shutdown. It is a contemporary work of mixed media collage with a pop-surreal edge.



“Inspiration for this piece came from listening to the news at my kitchen table while talking to my teenage daughter,” says Lucas. “Oftentimes we ignore the truths that are hidden in reality and follow the path we are told to. This is my frustration with the mass media and the system of conformity. Don’t Tell Me What To Do is about confronting the lies and propaganda and making wise decisions while standing tall."



In the chaos of 2020, it’s hard for most of us to find a balance between individual expression and group solidarity. That is why features like Creativity Unbound are so important. They give artists like Audra Lucas a platform to express and inspire in these trying times. As we all struggle with what to do next in this world of chaotic changes, it's artists that provide a lens for looking into the unknown.



Jason Brock

805-765-1892



ventura-artists-union.org



