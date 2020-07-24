Calm Sage Blog, an Emotional Wellness Platform Helping People to Recover This Pandemic

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Calm Sage Press Release

Calm Sage, a mental and emotional wellbeing platform, is trying to help people recover from anxiety, depression stirring due to lockdown.

About Company: Calm Sage is an initiative dedicated to helping people understand and gain insight into the real issues associated with poor mental health and its impacts such as severe stress, anxiety, and depression. Calm Sage aims at collectively forming a working community dedicated to impart self-improvement techniques that help in overcoming mental health issues and create content to heal a troubled mind, eventually putting up a smile on billion faces. Jaipur, India, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As different countries gear up to confront the speedily rushing COVID-19 pandemic, an emotional & mental wellness platform, Calm Sage, comes up to help people deal with this mental crisis.Authors at Calm Sage understand the psychological impact of COVID-19 is real and likely worsening, people's mental health. Therefore, to help maintain mental and emotional health amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the company has continuously been publishing positive posts, conducting podcasts, and releasing videos. The motto behind this is to not only encourages people but also makes them understand the power of positivity.Moreover, every Wednesday, the company come up with a live webinar addressing different topics related to mental wellbeing. To watch them, one can join Calm Sage on Facebook. Benefits of Calm Sage doesn't end here. The team of designers at Calm Sage understands the power of graphics, so they create lively images to help begin the reader's morning with a positive note.All this might sound customary, but as COVID-19 cases increase the anxiety associated with it is also rising. Hence, taking adequate measures is a must. The brains behind Calm Sage understand this hence to keep people bonded while practising social distancing, they create light and positive content. It is the first online mental health website that is working so rigorously.Mental health crises are soon going to be the next big thing knocking our door. Hence with the help of thoughtful and properly researched content, CalmSage tries to make people aware of the most significant COVID-19 consequences and how to cope with and stay positive in these crucial times.The consequential impact of isolation has already shown distressing outcomes – people are taking their lives, but this is not the way to deal. Looking at these combined challenges, CalmSage creates content that makes the readers understand the risk of acute burnout and psychological morbidity and how to stand strong.https://www.calmsage.com/About Company: Calm Sage is an initiative dedicated to helping people understand and gain insight into the real issues associated with poor mental health and its impacts such as severe stress, anxiety, and depression. Calm Sage aims at collectively forming a working community dedicated to impart self-improvement techniques that help in overcoming mental health issues and create content to heal a troubled mind, eventually putting up a smile on billion faces. Contact Information Calm Sage

Shrishail Rana

+91-141-2243030



https://www.calmsage.com



