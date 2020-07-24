BitVPN Assures No-Log Policy and Privacy Protection with Decentralized Structure

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BitVPN Inc. Press Release

The increasing number of hacking and data breaches inevitably raised public awareness of online anonymity and data protection over the past decade. When it comes to protecting personal information, experts suggest app users to take adequate preventive measures. This is where many internet users regard VPN services as a more secure method when they connect to the internet. However, although proxy servers help mask IP addresses and avoid tracing, it is not flawless.

Singapore, Singapore, July 24, 2020 --(



BitVPN, a decentralized VPN provider, reiterated its technical principals responding to the recent VPN related leakage events.



Many VPN services are highly centralized and lack of transparency for users to understand how traffic and data are transferring through tunnels and servers of a specific company.



The problem of a centralized VPN is that online security remains threatened on the VPN provider level. The recent leakage issues reveal that not all the VPN providers strictly execute no-log policy, and some of them even make users’ data more vulnerable with the lack of protection for centralized server and decryption key to users’ information.



As a decentralized VPN service based on blockchain, BitVPN protects users from data breaches and cyber-attacks with its layers of data encryption and scrambling in a decentralized VPN network.



The decentralized structure of BitVPN makes it possible for the users to regain their internet privacy and stay invisible from all kinds of surveillance and censorship. As a result of VPN nodes spread across the world, its decentralized network lasts forever and allows users to bypass firewalls and geo-restrictions.



As a result of decentralization, BitVPN cannot access, track or store the online activities of users. The mechanical structure is designed to ensure that single points of attack or failure pose no risk at all to the users.



“Rather than relying too much on the data management policies of the centralized servers being used, users can certainly proactively reorganize data security methods,” commented Steve, the founder of BitVPN. “With decentralized system architecture and layers of data encryption, BitVPN can make protecting personal information from data breaches much easier.”



“The recent leakage put users at risk and exposed the limitations of centralized VPN services. I think the event proved that merging blockchain with well-established technologies is the next step of technology toward an improved privacy protection solution,” he added.



About BitVPN

Teresa Gao

+1-417-233-5252



https://www.bitvpn.net/



