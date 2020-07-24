First Online Gospel Marathon, Successfully Crowdfunded on Show4me, to Start on July 27

All seven shows within the first online gospel marathon on show4me.com have raised their minimum show budgets and have been confirmed. The 7-day event will proceed to take place online on July 27 – August 2. Tickets for shows are still available. Event open for all around the globe. Shows start at 7 PM EDT.

Atlanta, GA, July 24, 2020 --(



As of July 22, all shows in the marathon have met their minimum budgets and have been confirmed. Ticket preorder is now closed, and fans can now buy tickets to all the confirmed shows (links below).



Award-winning artists, including Rhythm of Gospel recipient Ree and The Prayze Factor People’s Choice Awards winner Chief Apostle, set to perform. The event marks the first of its kind event that will pave the way for a new way of online music performance.



Show4me Music Interaction Network, an online platform for musicians, music pros, and fans, has partnered up with One Nation Under God label to host the 7-day event.



The shows will take place daily at 7 PM EDT throughout July 27 to August 2, 2020. Each artist will perform one show. Marathon stars: 2018 Rhythm of Gospel Award recipient Ree, Calandra Gantt, Founder/CEO of SAVE Productions Valencia Brown, rapper Son of Faith, Clyde J, Donny Pomerlee, and reggae musician Chief Apostle.



More information about individual shows and tickets:



July 27: Clyde J concert https://sh4.me/doX9S

July 28: Ree concert https://sh4.me/fw8Mb

July 29: Chief Apostle concert https://sh4.me/dTbcQ

July 30: Son of Faith concert https://sh4.me/cs4gV

July 31: Donny Pomerlee concert https://sh4.me/fQrpU

August 1: Valencia Brown concert https://sh4.me/c2joV

August 2: Calandra Gantt concert https://sh4.me/cZNhA



Event photo pack: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1k7g224WBEP31x8zrUyEqjzqP5l5bsdan



Show4me is a music interaction network for musicians, fans, and music professionals. It offers a collection of tools to run a solid music business via subscription earnings, music sales, and concert tickets.



Musicians and their teams can sell music (albums, EPs, singles) in their Artist clubs on Show4me, as well as tickets for online and offline shows and Artist club subscriptions (for just $1/year each fan gets unlimited listening of all of the musician’s music and the option to direct message the artist).



Show4me started in 2015 as a concert crowdfunding tool and has since expanded into a full-blown network. It’s currently working on adding on new features to be presented later in the year, including a mobile app for fans.



The network first introduced its ticketed online show feature in April of 2020. As of July 15, month on month growth in the number of online concerts on Show4me is 300%. Atlanta, GA, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Seven gospel artists will play seven online shows of gospel music in a 7-day marathon to start on July 27, 2020, on music interaction network Show4me. Each show is a crowdfunding-based event, meaning that there’s a minimum budget that has to be met with ticket sales for the show to proceed.As of July 22, all shows in the marathon have met their minimum budgets and have been confirmed. Ticket preorder is now closed, and fans can now buy tickets to all the confirmed shows (links below).Award-winning artists, including Rhythm of Gospel recipient Ree and The Prayze Factor People’s Choice Awards winner Chief Apostle, set to perform. The event marks the first of its kind event that will pave the way for a new way of online music performance.Show4me Music Interaction Network, an online platform for musicians, music pros, and fans, has partnered up with One Nation Under God label to host the 7-day event.The shows will take place daily at 7 PM EDT throughout July 27 to August 2, 2020. Each artist will perform one show. Marathon stars: 2018 Rhythm of Gospel Award recipient Ree, Calandra Gantt, Founder/CEO of SAVE Productions Valencia Brown, rapper Son of Faith, Clyde J, Donny Pomerlee, and reggae musician Chief Apostle.More information about individual shows and tickets:July 27: Clyde J concert https://sh4.me/doX9SJuly 28: Ree concert https://sh4.me/fw8MbJuly 29: Chief Apostle concert https://sh4.me/dTbcQJuly 30: Son of Faith concert https://sh4.me/cs4gVJuly 31: Donny Pomerlee concert https://sh4.me/fQrpUAugust 1: Valencia Brown concert https://sh4.me/c2joVAugust 2: Calandra Gantt concert https://sh4.me/cZNhAEvent photo pack: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1k7g224WBEP31x8zrUyEqjzqP5l5bsdanShow4me is a music interaction network for musicians, fans, and music professionals. It offers a collection of tools to run a solid music business via subscription earnings, music sales, and concert tickets.Musicians and their teams can sell music (albums, EPs, singles) in their Artist clubs on Show4me, as well as tickets for online and offline shows and Artist club subscriptions (for just $1/year each fan gets unlimited listening of all of the musician’s music and the option to direct message the artist).Show4me started in 2015 as a concert crowdfunding tool and has since expanded into a full-blown network. It’s currently working on adding on new features to be presented later in the year, including a mobile app for fans.The network first introduced its ticketed online show feature in April of 2020. As of July 15, month on month growth in the number of online concerts on Show4me is 300%.