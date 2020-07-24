NGBN South Wake TV’s New Original Show “FYI: For Your Inspiration” Premieres August 2

Press Releases NGBN South Wake TV Press Release

The NGBN South Wake TV affiliate provides all the elements of a traditional local TV station without the antennas or cables. It can be viewed on your TV via RokuTV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV, on your mobile iOS or Android device, or world wide web. They provide both live and on demand viewing of local content, such as music from emerging artists, original shows, local news, sports, as well as niche content, such as health and wellness, food and entertainment. NGBN South Wake is also an amazing place for local content creators to launch their dream of having their own show. Fuquay Varina, NC, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- NGBN South Wake TV is excited to announce the premiere of their new original show called “For Your Inspiration with Larry Falivena” debuting August 2 at 7:00pm EST.The show will be hosted by Larry Falivena and share the stories of people with inspiring stories in our South Wake community. His hope is to share their stories in an inspiring, informative, and entertaining way.As Larry shares his incredible ALS journey in the first episode, he will also be sharing some incredibly inspiring people and their stories along the way.Show host Larry Falivena says, "I'm very excited to be working with the team at NGBN South Wake TV to share these uplifting stories. We could all use some inspiration, especially right now, so please tune in. I hope it will be the best part of your day."The format of each show will include a background story of where they have been and conclude with an in-studio interview of where they are now.They hope that you will watch, follow, and share his first episode Aug. 2 at 7:00pm on any of the 16 NGBN South Wake TV platforms.The NGBN South Wake TV affiliate provides all the elements of a traditional local TV station without the antennas or cables. It can be viewed on your TV via RokuTV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV, on your mobile iOS or Android device, or world wide web. They provide both live and on demand viewing of local content, such as music from emerging artists, original shows, local news, sports, as well as niche content, such as health and wellness, food and entertainment. NGBN South Wake is also an amazing place for local content creators to launch their dream of having their own show. Contact Information NGBN South Wake TV

Jeff Dudley

727-420-4213



https://ngbnsouthwake.tv



