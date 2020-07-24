MTS Records' Veteran Chart-Topper Talks Race Relations, Raising Kids, More in Thought-Provoking Video Interview

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS Records' Pittsburgh musician John Vento shares his take on topics including race relations, family issues, success and memories of his hometown.

Watch “The Conversation With John Vento” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpVMdFvhvFI&feature=youtu.be.



Pittsburgh, PA, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MTS Records' veteran Pittsburgh musician John Vento has seen alot in his lifetime. From his youth, growing up in the eastern suburb of Penn Hills, to the heady days of the disco era and the "Super Steelers" of the 70s, right through to his success in both the business world and as a chart-topping musician. Fellow Pittsburgher and filmmaker Kay Bey of Grind City Media, who also directed several of John's award-winning music videos, recently conducted an in-depth one-on-one interview with Vento. During their conversation, the pair touched on many hot-topic issues, such as race relations and child discipline, while John also shared his memories of Pittsburgh and his definition of success. Vento shared his biggest regrets, when it comes to raising his kids, while he also spoke about the origins of the Award-winning charity he co-founded, Band Together Pittsburgh. It is a must-see conversation, one to discuss, share and learn from.Watch "The Conversation With John Vento" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpVMdFvhvFI&feature=youtu.be.About John Vento: John Vento is often called a chameleon in the Pittsburgh music scene; and, while his critics may use the term as a pejorative, Vento views it as a compliment. He understands that they're motivated by the frustration of their inability to lock him into a specific musical style. After all, the front man for the high-energy, hard-rockin' bands, The Businessmen, and the Nied's Hotel Band, is also known for his introspective, brooding solo recordings.John's 2019 MTS release is "Love, Lust and Other Wreckage." The album received the IMEA Award for Best Americana Album. His single, "Rainbows And Lightning" reached the Top 20 on iTunes Canada charts, receiving national and international airplay and charting. His follow-ups, "Baby Blues," "Humble Way," and "I Hope I Don't Fall in Love with You" (Tom Waits cover) have also received national airplay chart attention. His latest single, "Well Yeah Maybe" reached #1 on the South African iTunes charts. The videos for his singles have all been selected for film festival inclusion, around the globe. John is a January 2019 Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist and a Communitas Award Winner for his work with non-profit, Band Together Pittsburgh.It's no surprise to those who know him, as he truly is a humble, loving, and grateful person, who treasures his family and friends. Certainly, that comes across, loud and clear, in his honest, from-the-heart songs; and that, undoubtedly, is another quality which endears him to his fans. As he puts it, "If just one person is touched in some small way by one of my songs, that's the greatest reward that I could receive." www.johnvento.com

