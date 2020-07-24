Novel Title: "The Legacy" Fantasy/Suspense Fiction Novel for Young Adults and Adults (16+); Mark Snyder Jr.'s Debut Fiction Novel

Press Releases Mark Snyder Jr. Press Release

Denver, CO, July 24, 2020 --



The focus of the novel is a look into the actions of the human race and the book’s protagonists each play a different role in being held accountable for, or rallying against, their responsibility in this accountability. All five characters’ seemingly separate lives will eventually intersect through plot twists and unexpected revelations of relationships, both helpful and dangerous. The characters’ ages range from infant to one-hundred years old.



“In Mark Snyder Jr.‘s debut novel, 'The Legacy,' a group of strangers’ lives become intertwined as they embark on an exciting journey with many twists and an unexpected ending. I’d recommend this enjoyable read for 16+ readers. I can see high- school-age readers connecting to the many characters in The Legacy as well as adult readers.” (Amazon Review)



Readers can purchase the book now on Amazon in both paperback ($10.99) and electronic ($3.99) versions:



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BQKN2Z2



Interested readers can also check out more about the book, and interact with the author, at the book’s website:



https://www.thelegacynovel.com



717-330-6264



thelegacynovel.com



