Katie’s Pizza Partners with Beets & Bones on Healthy Juice Elixir

St. Louis, MO, July 24, 2020 --



“This is an extra creative step that we are taking during the health crisis to support the well-being of our guests and staff,” said co-owner and chef Katie Collier. “We believe in the power of foods to heal and protect.”



Designed specifically for KPPO, ingredients include:



- Kale Tuscan

- Parsley Italian

- Pear

- Orange

- Vegan probiotic

- Ginger

- Lemon



KPPO has been pivoting the way they do business to protect their guests and staff through service. They will now be contributing by providing special superfood juices with each order. The healthy juice elixir will also be available to all KPPO staff.



Katie Collier

(314) 942-6555



www.katiespizzaandpasta.com



