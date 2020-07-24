Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of New Jersey Self Storage Portfolio

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Branchburg, NJ, July 24, 2020 --(



Linda Cinelli, who specializes in self-storage and investments sales, had the exclusive listing to market the property on the behalf of the seller. And secured the buyers, Maya Capital Partners. Maya Capital Partners, recognized that this facility’s location and benefits would be a compliment to their existing portfolio. This facility is in a growing suburban market and represents upside potential.



Linda Cinelli, CCIM is the Northern New Jersey and New York City representative of Argus Self Storage Advisors. She can be reached at 908-722-5661. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property.

