Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Oklahoma Self Storage Facility

Tulsa, OK, July 24, 2020 --(



The deal was evident of a common theme they are seeing in the storage space of storage investors actively seeking properties with upside and in-place income to mitigate risk.



Jared Jones, CCIM is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate for Oklahoma. He can be reached at 918-609-0541. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Tulsa, OK, July 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jared Jones, CCIM, the Argus Self Storage Advisor for the state of Oklahoma arranged the sale of South Park Mini Storage, the sale closed July 9, 2020. South Park Mini Storage is a stabilized 29,857 rentable square foot, storage facility located in Tulsa, OK, a top 60 MSA. South Park Storage was sold by the original developer to a private Buyer. The property has significant upside available through increased focus on revenue management strategies and expansion. The Buyer was seeking a value-add opportunity, with a strong going-in cap rate they could improve by leveraging improved operations.The deal was evident of a common theme they are seeing in the storage space of storage investors actively seeking properties with upside and in-place income to mitigate risk.Jared Jones, CCIM is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate for Oklahoma. He can be reached at 918-609-0541. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors