Tulix Announces Event Streaming Services, Due to the Mass Cancellations of Events Caused by COVID-19

Atlanta, GA, July 24, 2020 --



Regardless of your event or organization, this opportunity is for individuals and businesses considering a virtual approach in 2020 or beyond. Tulix is aware of the challenges many industries are facing due to COVID 19, and Tulix wants to help businesses.



Tulix has proudly hosted a dozen virtual events due to the mass cancellations from COVID-19 and are excited to host many, many more.



Simplifying complete event workflow, Tulix offers simple steps to start:



Graphic/ poster for your event



Date and time of event



Description of event



Price of event



Greg Ellis, Co-Writer and Director of "Juneteenth The Play," commented, “My streaming event was very successful with Tulix. Although I don’t have any IT background, they were able to facilitate everything with ease and convenience for me. Tulix was very accommodating with any questions from me or any of the viewing audience. I will definitely continue streaming events with Tulix.”



Audiences can watch the event stream via website and through published applications such as Roku, iOS, Android, Amazon fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.



The event streaming is a fully managed service; storage, streaming, CDN, and billing is not an issue.



Nino Doijashvili, Co-Founder of Tulix, commented, “In this challenging and different time, we are trying to support as many industries as we can. It is sad to see many in-person events getting cancelled. We are trying to create new traditions to the 'new normal' and keep everybody happy by making the best out of the given circumstances.”



About Tulix:

Dr. Nino Doijashvili

+1-404-936-5656



www.tulix.com



