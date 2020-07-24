PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Miller Architects & Builders

Press Release

Receive press releases from Miller Architects & Builders: By Email RSS Feeds:

Miller Architects & Builders Breaks Ground on 2nd Ave Apartments


2nd Ave Apartments in Long Prairie, MN is officially under construction. The new mixed-income work-force housing apartment is comprised of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Miller Architects & Builders is providing construction services. 2nd Ave Apartments is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2021.

Long Prairie, MN, July 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Construction has officially started on 2nd Ave Apartments in Long Prairie, Minnesota, a new development by D.W. Jones Incorporated.

The new 41,077 square foot mixed-income work-force housing apartment features a 6,660 square foot attached garage with 18 stalls. 2nd Ave is comprised of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry and private patios or balconies.

Amenities include a spacious lobby with mail center and managers office, a roomy and attractive community room with a serving kitchen, and a large outdoor patio with BBQ grills for entertaining. A tot lot for the kids is situated next to the outdoor patio. The exterior is a combination of cultured stone, vertical board and batten, and wood shake style siding.

Miller is providing construction services. 2nd Ave Apartments is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2021.

Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, is a full-service architectural and construction firm providing design/build, architectural design, pre-construction, construction, and construction management services for commercial projects in the upper Midwest. More information about the firm can be found at www.millerab.com.
Contact Information
Miller Architects & Builders
Denise Schnettler
320.251.4109
Contact
www.millerab.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Miller Architects & Builders
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help