Miller Architects & Builders Breaks Ground on 2nd Ave Apartments

2nd Ave Apartments in Long Prairie, MN is officially under construction. The new mixed-income work-force housing apartment is comprised of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Miller Architects & Builders is providing construction services. 2nd Ave Apartments is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2021.

Long Prairie, MN, July 24, 2020 --(



The new 41,077 square foot mixed-income work-force housing apartment features a 6,660 square foot attached garage with 18 stalls. 2nd Ave is comprised of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry and private patios or balconies.



Amenities include a spacious lobby with mail center and managers office, a roomy and attractive community room with a serving kitchen, and a large outdoor patio with BBQ grills for entertaining. A tot lot for the kids is situated next to the outdoor patio. The exterior is a combination of cultured stone, vertical board and batten, and wood shake style siding.



2nd Ave Apartments is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2021.



