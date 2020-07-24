Community Acupuncture to be Offered in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse, WI, July 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Jade Fang is the owner of Jade Community Acupuncture in Winona, MN and is expanding her practice to include offering acupuncture in LaCrosse, WI.
Jade is a 2nd Generation Acupuncturist and has been practicing in Winona for the past 11 years. Jade received Best Acupuncturist in Southern MN in 2019.
Jade will be providing Community Acupuncture at GreenHouse Holistic Salon & Wellness Co-Op in LaCrosse on Mondays from 8am-3pm. GreenHouse Holistic is located at 800 Rose Street, La Crosse, WI.