eRevMax Integrates with Airbnb

Integration to facilitate hotels, B&Bs & serviced apartments to expand eRexMax’s reach with the Airbnb community.

London, United Kingdom, July 25, 2020 --(



Airbnb’s accommodation marketplace provides access to over 7 million unique places to stay in more than 100,000 cities and 220 countries and regions. eRevMax’s products LiveOS and RateTiger are being used by over 9000 properties worldwide to manage connectivity across online distribution channels.



“In today’s extremely dynamic and complex ecosystem, eRevMax’s integration with Airbnb opens a window of opportunity for boutique hotels and B&Bs to directly access one of the fastest growing distribution channels and utilize its tremendous booking potential. We will continue building our advanced channel connections to help the industry match supply with relevant demand in a timely manner,” said Ram Mohan Dubey, Global Director of Sales, eRevMax.



eRevMax offers strong connections with around 400 OTAs and technology providers. The company provides channel management, business intelligence, connectivity solutions and centralised management platform to hotel chains, independent and boutique properties and large serviced apartment groups globally.



