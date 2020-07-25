Nixfon Augments Its Solution Portfolio; Joins Hands with UpsideLMS to Resell LMS in South East Asia

Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Nixfon (M) Sdn Bhd, a niche HR and Learning Technology solution provider in South East Asia, augments its portfolio with an AI-powered Learning Management System, by partnering with UpsideLMS.

The partnership with UpsideLMS enables Nixfon to resell an AI-powered, full-featured learning platform to its clients and prospects in South East Asia region. For the organizations, it means easy transition to digital learning, through adoption of LMS and other digital transformation tools and processes. This is especially critical in today’s pandemic situation where businesses have been compelled to adopt technology to sustain their operations.



At the heart of Nixfon, a trusted advisor that L&D managers and organizations depend on when they are sourcing for solutions and services for their Digital Transformation, are three core values - Customer Value, Customer Satisfaction and Customer Loyalty. To this extent, Nixfon delivers solutions that help their clients grow and improve their business processes, ensuring every solution implemented has a positive impact on their people and business.



Speaking about the partnership, Nixfon’s CEO, GunaGovin, said, "We have always believed in providing solutions that would help our clients rather than just pushing technology. Our partnership with UpsideLMS would enable us to offer one of the most robust and innovative LMS in the market to our clients in the region."



Echoing the sentiment, UpsideLMS’ CEO, Amit Gautam, said, “This partnership enables us to further increase our reach and establish UpsideLMS as the world’s most trusted brand. Nixfon’s experience and expertise in Talent, HR and L&D space, positions them perfectly to carry our baton of world-class learning solutions to South East Asia. Our shared vision, to enable organizational employee capability development and skilling in an easy and seamless way, propels us to serve businesses better.”



About Nixfon

With over 15 years’ experience in HR and Learning Technology, Nixfon (M) Sdn Bhd is one the premier learning solutions provider in South East Asia. Nixfon pioneered consultative solution selling in the HR technology space way back in 2003 when it first started. Most of Nixfon’s consultants are people from HR or L&D background with passion for technology. This enabled them to bridge the gab between L&D and technology. Nixfon has worked on numerous LMS implementations across SEA and has presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

