Systweak’s Disk Analyzer Pro Now Available at Microsoft Windows Store

Disk Analyzer Pro allows users to perform a variety of clean up tasks to recover disk space.

As the name explains, Disk Analyzer Pro helps manage disk space by organizing files, defragging disk, identifying large files & folders, deleting obsolete files, and performing other disk optimization functions. Some important features of this disk cleaning and optimization tool are listed below.



● Identifies & deletes junk and unwanted temp files.

● Allows users to locate and remove largest and oldest files.

● Customizable scan criteria for more accurate results.

● Shows a categorized list of all the files stored on hard drive.



“Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software said, “For smooth PC performance and to avoid frequent crashes, BSOD messages, having an optimized disk is a must. But doing so manually isn’t possible. However, with a tool like Disk Analyzer Pro that is already available on Mac, Windows, and now on Windows Store, users will be able to use it with ease and boost system performance.”



“While saving data on disk only takes a few clicks, organizing it and identifying obsolete data is a totally different thing. With Disk Analyzer Pro this problem can be solved easily and disk can be optimized. Since we cannot identify junk files, locate big folders and older files that just sit idle and hog storage space. We hope using Disk Analyzer Pro that is now available on Windows Store, users will be able to manage things easily,” said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Product Manager, Systweak Software.



https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/disk-analyzer-pro/9ph0rlgph4bd



Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



